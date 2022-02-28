Samsung Launches Galaxy Book 2 Series of Laptops at MWC 2022

The South Korean tech giant Samsung at its MWC 2022 event on Sunday has launched the latest Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series of laptops. The lineup consists of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Business and Galaxy Book 2. The newly launched series is the part of company’s partnership with Intel and Microsoft and the notebooks come with the latest Windows 11. Mentioned below is the price and specification details of the new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Specs

The new Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes with 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display options. The device runs Windows 11 and is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage. The device comes with dual stereo 4W speakers with Dolby Atmos, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The 13.3-inch model is backed by a 63Wh battery whereas the 15.6-inch model is backed by a 68Wh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Specs

The Galaxy Book 2 360 comes with a 13-inch full-HD+ OLED display with touchscreen support and runs on Windows 11 as well. The device is powered by Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors as well with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. The device is backed by a 68Wh battery, with support for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. Notable features on the laptop include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Specs

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 model is available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED touchscreen display options and runs on Windows 11. Powering the device are the latest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage. The device comes with dual stereo 4W speakers with Dolby Atmos, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The 13.3-inch model is backed by a 63Wh battery whereas the 15.6-inch model is backed by a 68Wh battery.

Price Details

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro has been launched at a price tag of $1,049.99 which is roughly around Rs 78,800. The Galaxy Book 2 360 model has been launched at a price tag of $899.99 which is somewhere around Rs 67,600. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 model on the other hand has been priced at $1,249.99 which amounts to nearly Rs 93,900. The company hasn’t revealed pricing details for the Galaxy Book 2 Business and Galaxy Book 2.