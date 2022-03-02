BSNL, Jio, You broadband Plans With 150 Mbps Speed: Benefits and Price

While the internet service providers or ISPs in India offer a variety of broadband plans, there are some plans that are sufficient to fulfil the majority of users’ needs. One of the high-speed plans offered by the operators is the 150 Mbps plan that fulfils a majority of purposes such as e-learning, gaming, entertainment and more as well as provides seamless high-speed connectivity in multiple devices simultaneously. Mentioned below are the 150 Mbps broadband plans provided by some of the major ISPs in the country such as Jio, BSNL, You and more along with the plan details.

Reliance Jio

One of the leading ISPs in India, Jio offers a 150 Mbps broadband plan that comes with access to a few OTT Platforms. Being on the list of most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a popular plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

BSNL

The state-owned telco, BSNL via its Bharat Fibre connection as well offers a plan that comes with OTT benefits and provides 150 Mbps speed. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from BSNL offers 150 Mbps of speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999. The plan offers a 2000GB data limit beyond which the speed reduces to 10 Mbps. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from the telco comes with multiple OTT subscriptions which include Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV and more. Moreover, users can also get a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on their first month of rent.

You Broadband

A subsidiary of Vodafone Idea, You Broadband offers reliable connectivity across multiple cities in India as well. The service provider offers multiple plans for its users and the 150 Mbps speed plan comes at a price tag of Rs 944 for a period of 30 days. The ISP also offers the plan for different validity periods. Users can get the 150 Mbps broadband plan from You Broadband for a period of 95 days at Rs 2,832. For a validity period of 190 days, the plan costs Rs 5,664. Lastly, You Broadband offers the 150 Mbps plan with a 380 days validity at a price tag of Rs 11,328. It is to be noted that the mentioned plans are based on the city of Mumbai and varies across India. Moreover, the mentioned price tags from You Broadband are inclusive of taxes.

ACT 150 Mbps Plan

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru; ACT as well provides a 150 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Blaze. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get an ACT Blaze pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 1,085. The FUP data limit levied is 1500GB post which the internet works at speed of 1 Mbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with this pack. These OTT platforms include Zee5, Sony Liv and more. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru and it may vary across the country.