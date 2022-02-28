OnePlus Working on Mystery Device With This MediaTek Chipset

OnePlus is working on a mystery device with a MediaTek chipset. The company has already launched the OnePlus 10 Pro for the China market. It will make its way to global markets most likely in March 2022. Now, according to a popular tipster, Digital Chat Station (DCS), the Chinese smartphone maker is working on a new device that might sport MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. Let’s check out the leaked specifications and other details of this mystery OnePlus device.

OnePlus Mystery Device With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Leaked

According to the tipster, the mystery device that OnePlus is working on will come with a 6.7-inch OLED display. If this is true, it might be yet another flagship in the making from OnePlus. The rear camera setup might feature the Sony IMX766 sensor as the main camera. This is the same sensor also there in the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 9 devices.

The device might come with a 4500mAh battery with support for 120W fast-charging. This mystery smartphone might become the first device from OnePlus to support 120W fast charging. The final moniker of the device has not been confirmed.

According to a Gizmochina report, the mystery device might launch as the vanilla OnePlus 10 in China. But this would be strange because if this is the OnePlus 10, then the OnePlus 10 Pro users would feel a little cheated as the device only supports 80W fast-charging.

While nothing’s confirmed right now, it would be better to hold your horses if you are planning to get the OnePlus 10 Pro first. Users might get a value deal with the OnePlus 10 too. The reviews for the OnePlus 10 Pro are already out in the international market as many tech reviewers got the Chinese variant of the flagship for testing. However, the global variant would definitely arrive with some alterations in the software (OyxgenOS instead of ColorOS in China). It will be interesting to see what OnePlus has in store for its fans.