Mavenir to Showcase AWS Cloud-Hosted 5G Core Network Use Cases in MWC 2022

Mavenir, a global network software provider primarily focused on working with cloud-native software, has announced that it will showcase the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud-hosted 5G core network for various 5G/4G use cases at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The company is already working with customers for trials and deployment of its end-to-end solution on AWS.

Mavenir to Provide Front-End for Overall Service Management

Mavenir said that it would be deploying the cloud-native packet core, messaging, IMS, voice, and orchestration components hosted on AWS. This solution will be utilising Mavenir’s Digital Enablement platform as the front-end for overall service management. With the from-end, the customers will get an interface for self-service management.

Mavenir is focusing on the ease of placing a network order using the self-service interface leading to the deployment on AWS through this pilot. This will include chaining of multiple network layers, the configuration of network functions, and deployment actions, resulting in reducing the overall service design and deployment times.

This pilot will pave the way for communication service providers (CSPs) to automate deployment using end-to-end and pre-integrated solutions on AWS. It reduces the time for setup and integration and also lowers the cost of rapid service trials and network rollout.

CSPs looking to leverage public cloud technology with carrier-grade, reliable, and high-performance solutions with on-demand scaling and high security can use this solution. It is a very flexible solution that will enable the operator to be able to pick amongst the available solution components and enhance it with optional integration with on-premise workloads as per their needs.

Bejoy Pankajakshan, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, Mavenir, said this partnership would allow Mavenir to help the telcos in lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) and also facilitate speedy network rollouts.

Pankajakshan added that features like slicing would enable operators in extending their offerings to enterprises and industries.