Asus 8z Launched in India: Might Give Jitters to OnePlus, iQoo, and Samsung

The much-awaited Asus 8z smartphone has been launched in India on February 28. The device was earlier launched by the Taiwanese consumer electronics manufacturer in Europe and Taiwan as the ZenFone 8 in 2021. The smartphone arrives with a comparatively smaller display than the other flagship devices available in the market and features a powerful Qualcomm chipset. The newly launched Asus 8z will compete with the smartphones such as Xiaomi 11T Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, and the OnePlus 9RT in the Indian market. Let’s check out the price and specification details of the smartphone.

Asus 8z Specs

The all-new Asus 8z comes with a display featuring a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. The smartphone runs on Android 11 and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The onboard storage available on the smartphone is 128GB expandable via HDD over NTFS format and not through a microSD card.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Asus 8z comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP primary Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with a 12MP Sony IMX363 secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. The front of the device features a 12MP Sony IMX663 selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging as well as Quick Charge 4.0 and Power Delivery support.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyro, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The company has also provided an under-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes with support for 11 5G bands for superior and reliable next-gen connectivity.

Price Details for Asus 8z

The device has been launched in India with a single storage option of 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage priced at Rs 42,999. Asus 8z will be available in Horizon Silver and Obsidian Black colour options and will go live on Flipkart starting 12 noon on March 7.