TSSC, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Sign MoU to Drive Employability

The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) has just announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to collaborate to mutually leverage capabilities around skilled and placement. The MoU will stay in place for three years and will primarily focus on the delivery of futuristic courses to the students of DSEU and other aspirants of Delhi/NCR.

It will also include co-certification of DSEU with TSSC for several programs offered under the ‘Centre of Excellence’ initiative. TSSC students will also get placement support, said a release from the non-profit organisation (NGO). DSEU will act as Train the Trainer (ToT) academy for all the futuristic courses.

DSEU is an Ideal Collaborator for TSSC, Says Arvind Bali



Arvind Bali, CEO, TSSC, said today’s youth is very aspirational, and they want to achieve excellence in all spheres of life.

Bali said that this partnership between the two organisations has a lot of potential to create a stir in the skill ecosystem and potentially lead to a long-duration degree (3 years) course on telecom, which will be wholeheartedly welcomed by the industry.

Bali further added that DSEU is an ideal collaborator for TSSC in helping with driving the employability of candidates passing out from both organisations.

According to the release, TSSC will help and support DSEU in creating and developing the Centre of Excellence (CoE) jointly operated as the “Telecom Centre of Excellence” at DSEU. Multiple CoEs have already been established by TSSC across the nation.

Note that the MoU also outlines the joint commitment towards the development of new programs for skill training. All the courses under the program are said to launch in the academic year 2022-23. These courses and all the training along with certification will help the telecom industry in bridging the gap between the present and the future, and more skilled hands will be able to contribute towards the telecom industry of India as well as other international markets.