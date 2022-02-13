TSSC Looking to Place Indian Youngsters Abroad by Skilling Them: Arvind Bali, TSSC

The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), a non-profit organisation focusing on the issues related to the telecom industry, wants to scale the skilling of Indian youngsters so that they can be placed abroad. Arvind Bali, CEO, TSSC, told TelecomTalk that there’s a major need for a skilled workforce not only in India but abroad. The organisation is already setting up international arrangements and certifications so that sending Indians abroad for jobs can become possible.

Bali said that improving the lives of the youth in India along with their career is very important, and for that, the youth require mentorship and guidance. Thus, in 2022, TSSC is coming out with a new centre of excellence and advanced labs on all new technologies across India. Further, the organisation is improving connections by communicating with the schools and colleges of the country. Bali said that TSSC is going to be using a lot of CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds to skill the youth in India.

Technology to Bridge Gap in Quality of Education Offered to Different Parts of India, AR and VR to Help With Teaching



Until the time education is more of an offline thing, the quality of teaching would mostly remain better in the urban cities and towns because of the kind of resources and lifestyle available. However, with education shifting towards a virtual world would mean a more centralised system of teaching with a higher quality service available to students across the country.

Bali said that TSSC is trying to reach out to the youth who are school or college dropouts and deliver them online content for skilling. The organisation is also working on a telco job portal for the youth through which they can get access to the jobs available in the telecom sector.

The biggest thing for TSSC in terms of innovation for the year would be the use of AR (augmented reality) and virtual reality (VR) to teach the youth new skills. Bali said that they are currently working on it. With the advent of the 5G era, the demand for AR and VR content would surely go up, and it would certainly benefit TSSC.

With AR and VR, it would make it easier for TSSC to enable students for experiencing what kind of work they have to do once, for example, they climb a tower pole, etc. This would make learning a very safe and fast experience for the youth across India.

“We have already trained more than 10 lakh youth in different disciplines of telecom, and a lot of that youth has been absorbed in different industries, and a lot of them have also become entrepreneurs,” said Bali.