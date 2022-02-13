Jio, Vi, Airtel, and BSNL Best 3GB Daily Data Plans

Airtel, Jio, Vi and BSNL offer a wide range of plans targeting users with varied data requirements. 3GB per day data plans are a considerable choice for data-heavy users. While not all plans offer good streaming subscription benefits, a few have Disney+ Hotstar benefit and Amazon Prime Video access besides telecom service providers’ own suite of streaming applications. Check out the 3GB daily prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio, Vi and BSNL below.

Jio 3GB Daily Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio offers four plans for subscribers looking for 3GB of data per day. The lowest plan in this range comes at Rs 419, offering 3GB/day with unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. The total data limit under this plan is 84GB. For 28 days, Jio users can also enjoy JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Jio prepaid plan at Rs 601 is another offering available in this range, providing users with 3GB data/day plus an additional 6GB data (total data limit comes to 90GB), besides unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. The validity of the plan is 28 days. Compared to Jio Rs 419 plan, Rs 601 plan offers a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs 499 at no extra cost. Jio’s suite of applications, including enjoying JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud, are also available.

Users looking for longer validity may choose Jio’s daily 3GB plan at Rs 1199, coming with 84 days validity. The total data limit of the plan comes at 252GB, post which the speed will get reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited calls, 100 text messages per day, and Jio’s suite of applications are the plan’s other benefits.

For users who require an annual plan in the range, Jio offers a prepaid plan at Rs 4199 for 365 days. The total data limit of the plan comes to 1095GB. Voice and SMS benefits remain identical to other plans. There is nothing exclusive in terms of subscription as the plan only offers access to Jio’s suite of applications.

Vi 3GB/day Prepaid Plans

3GB daily plan for Vi prepaid starts at Rs 475. The plan offers truly unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day and 3GB data/day for 28 days. The plan comes with Vi’s flagship offers of Binge All Night, meaning Vi users can enjoy free night surfing from 12 am to 6 am. The leftover data over the week’s usage can be transferred to the weekend. Also, Vi users can claim an additional 2GB of backup data every month. In terms of subscription, the user can enjoy Vi Movies and TV.

If you are a Vi user looking for a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription in a 28-day 3GB prepaid plan, you may choose Vi prepaid plan at Rs 601. The plan offers all the benefits of Vi Rs 475 with an additional 16GB extra data and one-year Disney+ Hotstar access.

The users seeking a longer validity can choose the same 3GB daily data plan at Rs 699 that comes with 56 days validity. Other benefits remain the same as that of Rs 475. For users looking for a combination of benefits, including longer validity and Disney+ Hotstar, Vi has a 3GB daily plan at Rs 901. The plan offers all benefits as that of Rs 475 in addition to Disney+ Hotstar for 70 days. Compared to Reliance Jio, Vi does not provide any annual plan providing 3GB of data under its prepaid plans.

Airtel 3GB/day Prepaid Plans

Airtel offers two prepaid plans with a 3GB daily data offering, at Rs 599 and Rs 699. Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 599 offers 3GB/day data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day for 28 days. In terms of additional benefits, the plan comes with a mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video, besides other Airtel Thanks App benefits.

Airtel prepaid plan at Rs 699 comes with 56 days validity, providing similar call and text benefits as the Rs 599 plan. Additional benefits of the plan differ, though, as it comes with 56 days access to Amazon Prime, Xstream mobile pack (56 days access to any of the selected channels – SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, HoiChoi, ManoramaMax) on Airtel Thanks App. There are no 3GB daily annual plans for Airtel similar to Jio.

BSNL 3GB Daily Prepaid Plans

BSNL offers a comprehensive combination of plans, which vary according to circles, among which not many plans offer 3GB daily data. The Rs 94 plan offers 3GB of data for 75 days, besides 100 minutes of free voice. Another plan at Rs 106 offers 3GB of data for 84 days, again with 100 minutes of free voice calls. Both these plans are not daily plans. The plan voucher at Rs 997 with 180 days validity is a 3GB/day plan offering unlimited voice, 3GB/day data and 100 SMS/day. The data speed will get reduced to 80 Kbps post quota. BSNL subscribers looking for 455 calendar days of validity have a BSNL plan at Rs 2999, offering unlimited voice, 3GB/day, and 100 SMS/day.