Redmi 10 2022 Arrives with MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset, 90Hz Refresh Rate and More

It was recently reported that Redmi is gearing up for the launch of Redmi 10 2022 and the device was also spotted at a few certification sites. Now the brand has launched its Redmi 10 2022 without any huge announcements for the global markets. Redmi 10 2022 is an upgraded version of its predecessor with the same moniker. The device has been launched with key specs such as a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek chipset, a massive battery and more. Mentioned below are the major specification and pricing details of the new Redmi 10 2022.

Redmi 10 2022 Specifications and Price Details

Redmi has launched Redmi 10 2022 with a display featuring a 6.5-inch punch-hole display that offers a Full HD+ resolution along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also offers 405ppi pixel density and has Gorilla Glass 3 for an added layer of protection. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset which is paired with up to 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128 GB of eMMC storage. Redmi 10 2022 will operate on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 skin on top.

As far as the camera module of the smartphone is considered, Redmi 10 2022 comes with a quadruple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera. The camera setup features three additional secondary cameras which include a 120-degree 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charge technology with 9W reverse wired charging as well. The retail box of the device includes a 22.5W charger. Talking about privacy and security, the newly launched smartphone comes with a face unlock and side-facing fingerprint scanner. Additional features on the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, a dedicated microSD card slot, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, IR blaster, a USB-C port, dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a splash-resistant body.

The brand hasn’t revealed the pricing details of the new Redmi 10 2022 as of now and the device will be available in Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue colour options.