Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: What’s Really Different

The South Korean Smartphone manufacturer recently launched its flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Series during the Galaxy Unpacked Event. Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the successor series to the company’s flagship Galaxy S21 series launched last year. Both Galaxy S21 and S22 series introduced by the company is headlined by an Ultra model. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes as an upgrade to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it makes us ponder what changes were introduced by the company. Mentioned below is a comparison between the two Galaxy S series ultra-models launched by Samsung.

Display

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launched last year comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen with 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support and Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. On the other hand, Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go as low as 1Hz. The device features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection on the front as well as on the rear side for the first time. Galaxy S22 Ultra offers a peak brightness of 1750nits.

Processor and Storage

Galaxy S21 Ultra launched last year is powered by either Snapdragon 888 5G or Exynos 2100 5G chipset depending on the region where the handset is launched. The chipsets are coupled with up to 12GB/16GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Galaxy S22 Ultra, however, gets an upgrade when it comes to the processor as the device is powered by a 4nm processor which will be either a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 or Exynos 2200 chipset depending on the region of launch. The internal storage options on the Galaxy S22 Ultra include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB with up to 12GB of RAM.

Camera and Battery Details

Galaxy S21 Ultra features a quad-camera setup on the back comprising of a 108MP primary sensor with f/18 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3X optical zoom, and another 10MP telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support completes the setup. There’s a 40MP selfie snapper on the front. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

The newly launched Galaxy S22 Ultra does not arrive with many changes in the camera specs however, camera technology may have been improved. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a quadruple-camera setup headlined by a 108MP wide-angle camera. The secondary cameras on the device include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and another 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. The front of the device houses a massive 40MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging technology which is an upgrade over the previous version.

Verdict

To conclude, even though the new Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with the latest versions of the in-house and Qualcomm processors along with a few tiny upgrades on the camera technology and charging specifications, there isn’t a massive feature upgrade that gives the newly launched smartphone a massive edge over the Galaxy S21 Ultra.