Broadband Plans With 150 Mbps Speed that are Value for Money

If you’re in the market for broadband plans, it is most likely that you are looking for plans that not only provide high-speed internet connectivity but also come with benefits and quality that offers you value for your money. Even though internet service providers (ISPs) can offer plans up to 1 Gbps of speed, however, for most consumers, about 150 Mbps of internet speed is sufficient to tackle online learning, work, leisure, gaming and more. Mentioned below are the 150 Mbps broadband plans offered by some of the major ISPs in India that provides value for money.

Reliance Jio

One of the leading ISPs in India, Jio offers a 150 Mbps broadband plan that comes with access to a few OTT Platforms. Being on the list of most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a popular plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

BSNL

The state-owned telco, BSNL via its Bharat Fibre connection as well offers a plan that comes with OTT benefits and provides 150 Mbps speed. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from BSNL offers 150 Mbps of speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999. The plan offers a 2000GB data limit beyond which the speed reduces to 10 Mbps. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from the telco comes with multiple OTT subscriptions which include Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV and more. Moreover, users can also get a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on their first month of rent.

ACT 150 Mbps Plan

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru; ACT as well provides a 150 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Blaze. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get an ACT Blaze pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 1,085. The FUP data limit levied is 1500GB post which the internet works at speed of 1 Mbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with the pack. These OTT platforms include Zee5, Sony Liv and more. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru and it may vary across the country.

Tata Play Fiber

India’s one of the most prominent service provider Tata Play Fiber, formerly known as Tata Sky Broadband, also offers exciting plans for its users who want access to 150 Mbps of internet speed. Tata Sky Broadband uses fibernet technology to provide faster and enhanced internet. The one-month plan from the ISP offering 150 Mbps plan costs Rs 1,050 to users. The FUP data limit levied on the plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB after which users can enjoy streaming at a speed of 3 Mbps. However, one of the drawbacks with Tata Play Fiber is that unlike the above two telcos it does not offer any OTT subscriptions on availing their tariff plans. Users do get access to free installation by an expert and a free router band ONT with a Wi-fi Router. Users can also access the 150 Mbps plan for longer validity periods which include Rs 3,000 for a validity period of 3 months, Rs 5,100 for a period of six months and Rs 9,600 for a validity period of one year.