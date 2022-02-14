5G Spectrum Auctions in India Most Likely in May 2022

India’s waiting for the rollout of 5G networks, and it won’t happen until the time 5G spectrum auctions take place, and the telcos get the necessary arsenal to offer 5G network services. The spectrum auctions are most likely to take place in May 2022. Ashwini Vaishnaw, IT minister of India, said the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is working to send its recommendations for the 5G spectrum auctions by March. According to a PTI report, the telecom secretary, K Rajaraman, said that whenever TRAI submits the recommendations, it will take the government one month from then to make a decision around it.

Government Working Full Speed to Hold 5G Spectrum Auctions in India

Earlier, the government has taken around 60 to 120 days at least for holding the 5G spectrum auctions whenever it received the recommendations from TRAI. Rajaraman said that in two months, the government will be ready to hold the spectrum auctions completely. Thus, if the recommendations from TRAI arrive in March positively, telcos will get their spectrum auctions in May by the latest.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is relying on the recommendations from the telecom regulatory to make a decision on the pricing of the spectrum that will be put in the auction, along with other things.

To come up with the suggestions, TRAI releases consultation papers for the industry companies and stakeholders.

Rajaraman has already confirmed that MSTC has been finalised as the auctioneer of the 5G spectrum auctions. By February 15, TRAI will get additional comments from the participants regarding the 5G spectrum auctions. On the basis of replies, the regulator would try to come up with the most appropriate measures for the spectrum auctions.

The telecom operators are looking forward to a steep price cut of about 95% in the base price of the spectrum as compared to the previous auctions that will be available. More clarity should come once the TRAI submits its recommendations.