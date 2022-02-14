Vi App Offers Hungama Music for Free

Vodafone Idea (Vi) had announced its partnership with Hungama Music a few months back. The telco is offering users a free experience of Hungama Music directly from its mobile app. Using the Vi app, a Vodafone Idea subscriber can directly access the platform of Hungama Music and play songs from there. For the unaware, Hungama Music is one of the largest aggregator, distributor and publisher of audio entertainment content across the world. There are millions of songs, podcasts and more available on Hungama Music for the users. All of this can be accessed by the users by simply going to the Vi app on their smartphones.

First Six Months Free Hungama Music Offered to Vi Users

The telco has mentioned on its website that for the first six months, users will get add-free music and unlimited downloads. Post the six months, users might be charged by Hungama Music for the downloading and offline music experience. The cost might be the standard market subscription charge of Hungama Music.

Note that Vodafone Idea isn’t the lone telecom operator which is offering music app services to users. Even Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio offer users free music services. Airtel offers it through the Wynk Music platform while Jio offers it through JioSaavn.

While the other two telcos were offering music services for a very long time, Vi had announced the partnership with Hungama Music quite late in 2021. Regardless, Vi users on unlimited data plans now get multiple over-the-top (OTT) benefits and the inclusion of Hungama Music will only be a positive.

Users can comfortably stream songs from Hungama Music directly through the Vi app.

Along with this, Vi is also offering 1GB of free daily data to the customers in select circles for seven days. Users who don’t consume this data won’t get a chance to do so in the future once the validity expires. If you haven’t received the data offer, it might be because the offer is only rolled out to inactive users for getting their attention.