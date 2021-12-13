Vodafone Idea to Offer Music Streaming Like Airtel, Jio With Hungama Music

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just announced that it will offer premium music stream service to its users with Hungama Music.
  • Vodafone Idea in attracting new customers and retaining the existing ones by enhancing OTT offerings.
  • Vi users getting a premium subscription to Hungama Music can listen to content such as podcasts and songs.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has just announced that it will offer a premium music streaming service to its users with Hungama Music. By partnering with Hungama Music, Vodafone Idea has strengthened its over-the-top (OTT) offering to the network service customers. Under this partnership, the telco will be offering its prepaid and postpaid customers six months of Hungama Music premium subscription at no additional cost.

Vi users getting a premium subscription to Hungama Music can listen to content such as podcasts and songs, download unlimited titles, stream music videos, and more in 20 languages.

Vodafone Idea Partners With Hungama Music to Compete What Airtel and Jio are Offering

Vodafone Idea now also has a comprehensive solution or offering to provide its customers with the option to listen to songs at high-quality on the go with Hungama Music. All the Vi users can access songs from the telco’s mobile app (Vi App).

Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea, said the telco is committed to engaging with partners across various domains for providing compelling and unique digital offerings to its consumers with varied preferences and needs.

Better late than never, this is yet another step from Vodafone Idea of attracting new customers and retaining the existing ones by enhancing OTT offerings. Hungama Music is already a well-known brand in the mobile applications world and is used by millions of users. The app has more than one crore or 10 million downloads in the Google Play Store. It will be interesting to see which plans from Vodafone Idea offer this service.

