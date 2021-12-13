Infinix Note 11 Series Launched in India Featuring MediaTek Helio Chipsets

The Hong-Kong based smartphone company Infinix has finally launched Infinix Note 11 series devices in India after what has been a long wait since the smartphones were teased. The complete Note 11 series has multiple devices but the company has decided to launch only two smartphone models in India – Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S. It is speculated that more devices will make their way to the market in the foreseeable future but for now, users will have two devices to choose from.

Specifications of the Devices

The Infinix Note 11 comes with a display featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), 60Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 100000:1 contrast ratio, 650nits peak brightness, 91% screen-to-body ratio, and a dewdrop notch. On the other hand, Infinix Note 11S has a display that features a 6.78-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a centred punch-hole design at the front for selfie shooter.

Talking about what’s under the hood of these devices, the Note 11 model is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset while the Note 11S model comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. Talking about the camera module of the devices, both the smartphones in Infinix Note 11 series come with a triple rear camera setup. Infinix Note 11 features a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP depth sensor and an AI sensor. In contrast, the Infinix Note 11S model too has a 50MP primary camera but features a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth sensor as auxiliary cameras.

Both the smartphones of the series feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Both the devices are backed by a 5000mAh battery and support 33W fast charge technology. The devices run on Android 11 and have common features such as stereo speakers, microSD slots and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price and Availability

Talking about the retail price of the devices in India, Infinix Note 11 comes with a single storage variant that offers 4GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage and comes at a price of Rs 11,999. On the other hand, Infinix Note 11S comes with two storage variants. The first model offers a 6GB Ram + 64GB internal storage and costs Rs 12,999 while the other variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space comes at a price of Rs 14,999.

For users interested in purchasing the devices, Infinix Note 11 will be available from December 20 on Flipkart whereas Infinix Note 11S will go live from December 23 on the same platform both at 12 PM.