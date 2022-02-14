Best Wi-Fi Mesh Network Systems You May Consider Buying

A mesh Wi-Fi system is a way to establish good Wi-Fi coverage across larger areas. In simplest terms, a mesh network consists of a group of devices that act as a single Wi-Fi network. Compared to a Wi-Fi router placed at one point in your home, you can have multiple sources of Wi-Fi around your house. The main router within a mesh Wi-Fi system will connect directly to your modem, and the other nodes will expand the coverage. They are all part of a single wireless network, which means they carry the same SSID and password. Mesh Wi-Fi network helps eliminate the loss in connectivity by reducing the dead points around your house. They come at an expensive end compared to Wi-Fi routers but below are a few considerable options available on Amazon India that currently have good discounts.

TP-Link Deco M5 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

The TP-Link Deco M5 delivers a stable connection with rates of up to 1267 Mbps to an area of up to 2000 square feet. The system promises to support up to 100 devices and guarantee lag-free connectivity to all of them. The TP-Link Deco M5 system is versatile, as it may work as a router, access point, or range extender. It comes with features like setting up a guest network and parental controls that allow elders to limit the online time for kids and block inappropriate websites.

Netgear Orbi Larger Mesh Wi-Fi System

The Netgear Orbi Larger Mesh Wi-Fi System promises dependable wireless access for up to 5,250 sq. ft of space. It is touted to provide speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps to over 25 devices, allowing them to watch HD videos or play games. It is compatible with a wide range of devices and can be used to replace your Wi-Fi router. The Netgear Orbi Larger system is simple to set up and administer and provides virus and malware protection.

Linksys AX5300 Smart Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router

The Linksys AX5300 system can deliver up to 5.3 Gbps of high-speed connectivity. It has a bandwidth of up to 50 devices and can cover 3,000 square feet. It should be capable of providing high-speed, dependable Wi-Fi coverage ideal for 4K streaming, gaming, and other high-demand applications. Using the Linksys app, the Linksys AX5300 system is simple to set up.

ASUS ZenWiFi AX(XT8) Whole Home Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi System

The ASUS ZenWiFi AX(XT8) system provides wireless coverage of 5,500 square feet. It promises a maximum speed of 6,600 Mbps. It comes with Wi-Fi 6, which is compatible with all Wi-Fi generations. It’s simple to set up on the ASUS router app by following simple steps. The mesh system provides commercial-grade malware and virus protection. With OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology, the ASUS ZenWiFi AX(XT8) system provides efficient, stable, and quicker transmission.