Redmi K50 Series Storage Options Revealed via TENAA Listing

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi is gearing up for the launch of its flagship Redmi K50 series in China next month. The Redmi K50 series will feature the vanilla Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphones. The K50 Gaming Edition has already been launched in China. The devices were earlier spotted at the 3C certification and now in a new development, the smartphones have been spotted at the TENAA certification site. The listing of the Redmi K50 series at TENAA has revealed intel on RAM and storage variants of the devices.

Storage Variants for Redmi K50 Series

The TENAA listing reveals a device registered with 22021211RC model number which reportedly belongs to the Redmi K50 smartphone. The listing reveals that the device will be launched in China with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.

The listing also has a smartphone with model number 22041211AC which belongs to the Redmi K50 Pro handset. The listing suggests that the handset could launch in China with storage options such as 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The third device of the series with the model number 22011211C which belongs to Redmi K50 Pro+ is also visible on the listing. The TENAA certification site reveals that the device will arrive in China with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GBRAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage options.

Moreover, a recent report also revealed that the Redmi K50 might arrive in India as well. In addition to this, a few Computer-Aided Design (CAD) renders of the Redmi K50 was also shared by a tipster. The renders suggest that the device will feature a triple rear camera setup at the back embedded in a rectangular camera module. The front of the device features a centrally-placed hole-punch cut out to house the selfie camera. The power button of the device as well as volume controls is placed on the right spine of the handset. A 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker grille are also visible at the bottom of the handset.