5G in India Needs E-Band Spectrum for Backhaul: Report

As the 5G network rollout in India nears, ITU APT Foundation of India in its new recommendation letter to the Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has asked to open the high-frequency range of E band for supporting 5G network and delicensing V band for Wi-Fi services as a part of the upcoming telecom sector reforms. It is to be noted that the next telecom reforms are expected to take place in May. The reforms are going to aim at enhancing the ease of doing business, reducing the cost of doing business and more.

Airtel CEO Had the Similar Stand

In addition to this, the ITU APT Foundation has also recommended delicensing the use of 1100 megahertz spectrum in the 6 GHz frequency rate in order to better promote Wi-Fi services in the country. For those unaware, telecom operators in the country have been demanding an auction for the allocation of both the E and V band spectrum. On the other hand, other internet service providers have been asking for the delicensing of these bands according to the TRAI’s recommendations and global trends.

Earlier, Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal also took a similar stand as he stated that the government must give out E-band spectrum for backhaul with the 5G airwaves during the spectrum auctions. Vittal stressed about the E-band spectrum getting wasted with the government as it has never been allocated or given out to the telcos. However, with 5G, the E-band spectrum would play a major role for backhaul.

ITU APT Foundation of India or IAFI stated that it has been advised by various economists that the delicensing of V band could bring unprecedented economic growth and increased GDP. The non-profit industry body also mentioned that the delicensing of the spectrum band is the most transparent way of allocating spectrum and aligns with the Supreme Court judgment in the 2G case as well.

Furthermore, the 6GHz band in the country is exclusively available to the satellites for unlinking of broadcasting channels and VSAT players for providing connectivity. IAFI suggests that the delicensing of the 6GHz band will allow innovators and manufacturers to develop more products and technologies in India for export.