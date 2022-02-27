Airtel Prepaid Broadband Plans Under Rs 1000 Full of Value

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically increased internet usage at home, prompting a greater number of people working from home and students attending online classes. With work and entertainment both relying on the internet, one inevitable need in households is a robust broadband connection. Several telecom providers are offering unlimited broadband plans across India. Among the multitude of providers available, Bharti Airtel is a leading player offering broadband plans starting from as low as Rs 499. Here, let us check out some affordable broadband plans from Airtel coming at a price point of maximum up to Rs 1000.

Airtel Broadband Plan at Rs 499

Airtel Basic broadband plan costs a monthly rental of Rs 499, providing broadband up to a speed of 40 Mbps. The plan includes some Airtel Thanks App benefits such as Wynk app from where you can enjoy some free music and one-year access to Shaw Academy, enabling you to upskill with some online courses. Users get 3.3TB of monthly data with this plan.

Airtel Broadband Plan at Rs 799

Those subscribers whose internet usage goes beyond checking emails and browsing the internet can go for Airtel Standard Plan, coming at a monthly rental of Rs 799. The plan offers internet at a speed of up to 100 Mbps. Similar to the Airtel plan, it comes with add-on benefits, including free Wynk Music and one-year access to Shaw Academy. With this plan as well, users get 3.3TB of monthly data.

Airtel Broadband Plan at Rs 999

For hardcore streamers, 100 Mbps speed could be less. In such a case, Airtel provides a broadband plan at Rs 999. Dubbed as an ‘Entertainment’ plan, it offers subscribers internet at a speed of up to 200 Mbps. As an add-on, the plan provides a couple of entertainment options, including one-year access to Amazon Prime and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Super and Airtel Xstream app. Other Airtel Thanks app benefits of Wynk’s free music and access to Shaw Academy for a year are also provided. Moreover, the Airtel Rs 999 broadband plan subscriber will get priority services at all Airtel stores and customer care centres.

The users currently booking for Airtel broadband plan from the Airtel Thanks app can get a 15% discount on packs starting from Rs 799. All Airtel broadband plans come with free Wi-Fi router.