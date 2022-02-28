BSNL Reducing Price of Prepaid Plans for Mobile App Recharges

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reducing the price of prepaid plans for customers who are recharging through its mobile app – Selfcare. BSNL launched the Selfcare mobile app a few months back, and it looks much like the mobile app of Vodafone Idea (Vi). The telco said that until March 31, 2022, it would offer a 4% discount to users’ prepaid plans recharged through the Selfcare app. Note that the recharge offer is only applicable on plans with denominations of Rs 201 and more.

The offer is only applicable for Selfcare app users. It won’t be given to people who are making their recharges through third-party mobile apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and more. Every plan that is available for the users on the website is available on the Selfcare app.

Not a Big Enough Discount, but BSNL Users Might Take It

It is not a very high incentive offer for users to recharge through the mobile app as 4% of a Rs 201 plan would be only Rs 8.04. People might not be very motivated to save such a small sum of money.

The strategy is definitely to bring more users to the portal of BSNL Selfcare, including people who already have the app on their smartphones and those who don’t. BSNL Selfcare is available for customers using both iOS and Android smartphones.

BSNL Selfcare has a rating of 4.4 Stars rating on the Google Play Store and has already been downloaded by more than a million users. It is a very light application that doesn’t consume a lot of data.

Through this app, BSNL users can do everything, including recharges, checking balance, managing recharges of their friends and relatives, and more. BSNL wants users to migrate from the old My BSNL App into the Selfcare app. But the state-run telco will have to try other tricks as a 4% discount isn’t going to make a big difference in its users’ lives.

Expert Opinion

