Dizo Watch 2 Sports Launched With 150+ Watch Faces, 10-Day Battery Life and More

Realme’s subsidiary tech brand Dizo has launched a new smartwatch in India called Dizo Watch 2 Sports. The newly launched smartwatch has been launched as a successor to Dizo Watch 2. Dizo has launched its latest smartwatch with more than 110 preloaded sports modes and a TFT touch display that can be customised via more than 150 watch faces. Let’s check out the features and pricing of the all-new Dizo Watch 2 Sports.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports Features and Specs

The latest addition to the portfolio of Dizo, the Watch 2 Sports comes with a 1.69-inch TFT touch display with 240x280pixels resolution that offers 600nits of peak brightness and also has an anti-fingerprint coating. The watch gives users an option to customize the display by selecting a watch face from over 150 different options. Moreover, the new Dizo Watch 2 Sports, as claimed by the company, weighs 20% lighter than its predecessor.

Talking about the health and fitness features, Dizo Watch 2 Sports is equipped with more than 110 indoor and outdoor sports modes. The smartwatch can be connected to the Dizo App, using which users can check their GPS running route, workout reports sharing, and exercise reports. In addition to this, the smartwatch comes with multiple health monitoring features such as real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, sleep tracking, menstrual period tracking, step counter, calorie tracker, water drinking reminder, and sedentary reminders.

The smartwatch is equipped with a 260mAh battery as well as a smart power-saving which can make the watch last up to 10 days via a single charge. The watch can be completely charged from zero to 100 in 2 hours and has a standby time of 20 days. Further, the watch is connectable to Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 10.0 or higher devices. The watch also offers connectivity via Bluetooth v5 up to 10 metres range.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports Price and Availability

The new Dizo Watch 2 Sports has been launched in India at a retail price of Rs 2,499; however, the smartwatch will be available for sale via Flipkart for Rs 1,999 for a limited time offer. The smartwatch is available in six colour options – Classic Black, Dark Green, Golden Pink, Ocean Blue, Passion Red, and Silver Grey. The wearable will go on sale starting March 8.