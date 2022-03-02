5G Smartphones in India: How Should You Select a Good One

5G smartphones are the trend in the smartphone market of India today. Almost every customer going for a new device in the mid-range or the premium category wants a 5G device. Even the budget phone users want a 5G smartphone in their hand. Compared to a year ago, customers today have a ton of options at their disposal. 5G smartphone demand is growing, and every brand is launching multiple new 5G phones at regular intervals.

So if you are an Indian and you want a good 5G smartphone, how will you select a good one? The answer to this is basic and very simple to understand.

How to Determine if You are Buying a Good 5G Phone or Not

Simply, the way you look for value in a 4G phone, do that with a 5G phone too. 5G phones have only one thing different from a 4G phone, and that is the support for 5G spectrum bands. Not to forget the chipsets. 5G phones also have chips that come with a 5G modem.

First of all, look at the price of the device. Match it with your budget (the amount that you can afford). Don’t overspend just for the sake of 5G. So know your budget firmly and then look for options.

Look for the device which offers support for multiple 5G bands. The smartphone manufacturers list it on their website, or you can also ask a salesperson if you are buying it locally. Then look at whether the display is good enough or not.

Almost any decent phone today has 90Hz refresh rate supported display. Check the maximum brightness it can support. If you are a performance geek, check the Geekbench scores for satisfaction.

Ensure that you are going for a device with enough RAM as per your usage. Internal storage is also something that you need to consider. Go for a higher storage model if you are looking for a device for long-term use.

Speakers do matter, but not that much as most people use earphones. Regardless, check the sound levels and quality for your satisfaction.

The camera has become one of the biggest selling points for smartphone manufacturers. Thus, check the camera output by clicking pictures, recording videos at a local store if possible. Otherwise, check for camera samples in online reviews of smartphones.

See how many years is the device slated to get Android and security updates. It is mostly two years for Android updates and three years for security updates. Then, also see how the battery is performing. Check online for reviews of the devices, and based on all this data, choose a device that fits your budget and satisfaction levels.