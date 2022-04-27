Motorola Edge 30 Officially Unveiled – Snapdragon 778G+, Triple Cameras and More

The Lenovo backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola has unveiled its Motorola Edge 30 smartphone without any major announcement. The mid-range smartphone has been launched with some good specs and features such as a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The device will soon be launched in select markets including Europe, Asia, Australia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has already launched Motorola Edge 30 Pro. Mentioned below are the specifications and pricing of the new Motorola Edge 30.

Motorola Edge 30 Specs

Motorola Edge 30 has been launched with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with HDR10+ and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device has a centrally placed punch-hole design housing the selfie camera. Edge 30 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC chipset which is an enhanced variant of the well-known Snapdragon 778 chipset.

The processor on the device is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The smartphone operates on Android 12 Based My UX out of the box which provides a near-stock Android experience. One notable downside of the smartphone is its smaller battery of just 4020mAh which supports 33W fast charging tech. The battery of the device has been sacrificed because of its super-thin design.

As far as the camera module is considered, Motorola Edge 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens with OIS and all-pixel focus. The device has another 50MP sensor for its ultra-wide camera with 118° FOV which can also be used as a macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

Other features on the smartphone include dual-sim 5G (sub-6 GHz), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB-C port. Moreover, the 3.5 mm headphone jack is absent on the smartphone and it comes with IP52 dust and splashes resistance rating.

Motorola Edge 30 Price

Motorola Edge 30 has been priced at €449.99 for its base 8GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone will be sold in Aurora Green, Meteor Grey, and Supermoon Silver colour options.