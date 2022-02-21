Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Editions Specs and Find X5 Lite Renders Surface Ahead of the Launch

The Find X5 series of smartphones is nearing its launch date and now details have surfaced regarding the Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition. The smartphone has already been confirmed to have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset under the hood. Moreover, new renders of the Find X5 Lite handset have emerged over the web. The renders provide intel on the design of the smartphone along with its specifications. Let’s find out more.

Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition Expected Specs

The upcoming Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition could come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3,216×1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the Pro model is also expected to have a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 1.0 technology as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 version of Find X5 Pro will come with the LTPO 2.0 technology.

The Dimensity edition of the device is expected to come in a single storage option of 12GB + 256GB and the hardware on the handset will include LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Snapdragon version on the other hand, will feature 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and the top-end 12GB + 512GB models.

Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition is expected to arrive with a 50MP camera setup altered by Hasselblad. The devices are also expected to feature a 13MP telephoto shooter. A recent report suggests that Oppo Find X5 Pro will receive a camera performance enhancement via a dedicated MariSilicon X AI chip. Oppo is also said to provide a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie shooter at the front. The device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will come with support for 80W fast charge technology.

Find X5 Lite New Renders

As far as the images leaked over the web are concerned, the Oppo Find X5 Lite seems to have quite a similar design to that of the Oppo Reno 7 global variant. It is most likely that the handset will be launched as a rebranded version of the Reno 7 model. According to the renders, the device could feature triple rear cameras headlined by a 64MP primary sensor, a hole-punch display, and a gradient finish at the back. The Find X5 Lite will have at least two distinct colour options to choose from.