Both Global and Indian Launch of Realme Book Prime May Take Place in April 2022

Reported by Ria Lakshman 0

Realme Book Prime is likely to be powered by an Intel Core i5-11320H 11th generation Willow Cove architecture processor, 16GB LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and 512GB SSD.

Highlights:

  • Realme Book Prime is rumoured to be the rebranded version of the Chinese Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop.
  • The launch of Realme Book Prime in India and other global markets is expected by the end of April 2022.
  • The company seems to have commenced testing the laptop in the European market.

Realme

For those waiting to buy a new laptop, there could be a new addition in the market soon. Realme, which launched its first laptop in India last year, may launch its new Realme Book Prime in India and other global markets by the end of April 2022.

The news first leaked by the popular tipster Mukul Sharma and picked up by the tech website Mysmartprice reveals that Realme has started testing the new laptop in the European markets. There were leaks earlier from the tipster that Realme is rebranding Realme Book Enhanced Edition, the laptop earlier launched in China, as Realme Book Prime.

Expected Specifications of Realme Book Prime

If that information comes true, Realme Book Prime would be powered by an Intel Core i5-11320H 11th generation Willow Cove architecture processor, built on a 10nm SuperFin fabrication process. This is one of the good processors in the market, especially for medium to heavy tasks and some gaming, although it may not be adept for editing 4K footage in Adobe Premiere Pro. This SoC comes with four cores and eight threads with a base turbo frequency of 3.2GHz and a high core frequency of up to 4.5GHz.

Realme Book Prime will also pack in 16GB LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and 512GB fast PCIe SSD. Compared to the Realme Book Slim, the upcoming Realme laptop will get a higher thermal design power CPU with 35W, and a dual cooling fan for a better cooling system.

The laptop will have a 14-inch 2K Full Vision display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 400nits brightness, a 54Whr battery. It would support 65W fast charging and come with a Type-C port. In terms of ports, the buyers can also expect Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

An attractive factor in Realme Book Prime would be Harman speakers tuned by the DTS Audio technology. Buyers may also get a 720p webcam to take HD calls, which means better quality for your virtual meetings. The Realme Book Prime is likely to come with a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button.

Reported By

Reporter

An astute writer with a track record in writing and publishing content for various industries, Ria brings on board her wealth of experience in journalism and love for technology to TelecomTalk. When not writing or reading, she spends a copious amount of time daydreaming and finding obscure Japanese folklore on the internet.

