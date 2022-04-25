Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro Are Here – 120Hz AMOLED Display, Flagship Chipsets, 80W Fast Charge and More

The Chinese smartphone brand has announced its Vivo X80 series in its domestic market which consists of Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro handsets. The series was also expected to feature a Vivo X80 Pro+ which hasn’t been introduced. However, the brand has announced May 8 as the official global launch date of the Vivo X80 series where we could witness the Pro+ model. Vivo X80 series have been introduced with exciting features and specs such as Zeiss engineered cameras on the back, the Pro model with both Qualcomm and MediaTek chipset variants, 120Hz refresh rate and more. Mentioned below are the specs and price details of the newly launched Vivo X80 series.

Vivo X80 Specs and Price

Vivo X80 has been launched with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display of the device comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and P3 colour gamut. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The chipset on the device is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Vivo X80 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera with OIS along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. The device comes with support for up to 20x digital zoom and features a 32MP selfie camera at the front. Vivo X80 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Vivo X80 has been introduced with Orange, Black, and Green colour options and four storage configurations –

8GB + 128GB = CNY 3,699 (Roughly Rs 43,300)

8GB + 256GB = CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 46,800)

12GB + 256GB = CNY 4,399 (Roughly Rs 51,500)

12GB + 512GB = CNY 4,899 (Roughly Rs 57,300)

Vivo X80 Pro Specs and Price

Vivo X80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch E5 2K AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200×1440 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 92.22% screen to body ratio, P3 colour gamut, and support for a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The brand has introduced two-chip variants of the device – one with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and the other with Dimensity 9000 chipset. Both processors are built on top of a 4nm process. The Pro model as well offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Vivo X80 Pro features a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP GNV main camera with OIS along with a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS. The device also features a 32MP selfie camera at the front. The camera modes on the Vivo X80 Pro include 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, night mode, portrait mode and more. The handset is backed by a 4700mAh battery unit with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

Vivo X80 Pro has been launched with Orange, Black, and Green colour options as well and comes in five variants. Three variants with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset –

8GB + 256GB = CNY 5,499 (Roughly Rs 64,350)

12GB + 256GB = CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 70,200)

12GB + 512GB = CNY 6,699 (Roughly Rs 78,400)

And two variants with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset –

12GB + 256GB = CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 70,200)

12GB + 512GB = CNY 6,699 (Roughly Rs 78,400)