iQOO Neo 6 Officially Unveiled – Snapdragon 8 Gen1, Triple Cameras, 80W Fast Charge and More

The Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched its iQOO Neo 6 smartphone in its domestic market on Wednesday. The device has been launched as a successor to the iQOO Neo 5. The smartphone might also arrive in India later with a different moniker just as in the case of the iQOO Neo 5. The device has been launched with flagship features including a Qualcomm chipset, 80W fast charging and more. Mentioned below are the specifications and pricing of the all-new iQOO Neo 6.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications

iQOO Neo 6 has been launched with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400x1080pixels. The device comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 360hz touch sampling rate, and 397ppi pixel density. The device also comes with a display chip just as it did in its predecessor – iQOO Neo 5. This dedicated chip makes sure that the screen is producing accurate colours and automatically adjusts to the environment to offer a better experience in low brightness situations.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. iQOO Neo 6 is backed by a 4,700mAh battery unit with the support of 80W charging. The smartphone runs on Origin OS based on Android 12 out of the box. Additional features on the device include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speaker setup, dual linear motor for rich vibration, and noise reduction algorithm.

Talking about the camera module on the device, iQOO Neo 6 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The device also features a 12MP ultra-wide lens along with a 2MP portrait sensor. The smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie snapper at the front. The rear camera offers optical image stabilization (OIS) and 4K 60fps shooting as well.

iQOO Neo 6 Price

iQOO Neo 6 has been launched in three storage configurations – 8GB + 12GB variant priced at CNY 2,799 which is about Rs 33,500, 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,999 which around Rs 35,900 and 12GB + 256GB priced at CNY 3,299 which is roughly Rs 39,500. iQOO Neo 6 is available in Black, Blue, and Orange colour options.