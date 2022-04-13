Redmi 10A Officially Arriving in India on April 20 – Specifications and Expected Price

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi is all set to introduce its new Redmi 10A smartphone in India. The device was originally launched in China last month as a budget option and a recent leak had suggested April 20 as the launch date for the smartphone in India. Now in a new development, the brand has officially confirmed the April 20 launch date for Realme 10A in India. Redmi 10A will come with identical specifications as its Chinese version. Let’s take a look at the specifications and expected pricing for the upcoming handset.

Redmi 10A Specs

Redmi 10A was launched in China with a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. The display panel houses the front selfie shooter inside a waterdrop notch. Redmi 10A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor which comes with PowerVR8320 GPU. The processor on the device has been coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

For the camera part, Redmi 10A was launched with a 13MP camera on the back panel with an LED flash whereas the front of the device features a 5MP camera. The back camera is also powered by Xiaomi’s AI Camera 5.0 which brings scene recognition for up to 27 scenes.

Redmi 10A runs on Android with MIUI 12.5 on top and features up to 128GB of onboard storage expandable via a microSD card. Redmi 10A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

Redmi 10A Price

Redmi 10A was launched in China with three storage options. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage is priced at CNY 699 which is about Rs 8,300. Redmi 10A also comes in a 4GB + 128GB model at CNY 799 which is about Rs 9,500 and the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB variant priced at CNY 899 which is roughly Rs 10,700. It is expected that the smartphone will be launched in China in a similar price segment. Redmi 10A is available in Shadow Black, Smoke Blue, and Moonlight Silver colour options.