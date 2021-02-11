Infinix Smart 5 With 6,000mAh Battery and MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched in India, Check Price

Infinix has just launched another smartphone for the Indian market called ‘Infinix Smart 5’. It is an entry-level smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery to ensure a longer performance of the smartphone. Infinix claims that the device can deliver a standby time of up to 50 days. It is worth noting that this device had already been launched globally last year, but the variant launched today in India is different from the global version in several ways. Take a look at all the specifications and price of the Infinix Smart 5 ahead.

Infinix Smart 5 Specifications

The Infinix Smart 5 comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ display and dual-SIM (Nano) slots. It is a 4G device which is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The device offers a 90.66% screen-to-body ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio, an aspect ratio of 20:5:9, and a peak brightness of 440 nits.

The device will run on XOS 7 UI based on Android 10 out of the box and come with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The internal storage will be expandable up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card. The device has both a fingerprint lock system and face unlock support.

It comes with a 6,000mAh battery and can deliver a standby time of up to 50 days. The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. There are two cameras at the rear where the primary lens is a 13MP sensor paired with an AI camera sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP sensor with an LED flash for video calling and selfies.

Infinix Smart 5 Price

The Infinix Smart 5 has been launched for India in a single variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage for Rs 7,199. The device will be available to be purchased from Flipkart and come in four colours – Obsidian Black, Morandi Green, Aegean Blue, and Purple.