Koo App is the Indian Alternative of Twitter, All You Should Know

Koo app has been trending on Twitter for a few days now. Many Indian personalities such as Union Minister Piyush Goyal and others have tweeted about using the microblogging platform to share information. For the unaware, the Koo app has been developed and grown completely in India. Because of the disagreements between Twitter and the Indian government, many users look at Koo app as the Twitter alternative they can switch to. The government had asked Twitter to remove over 1,000 accounts which were spreading misinformation revolving around the farmers’ protests. When Twitter didn’t take any action against specific accounts, it created a tussle between the government and the world’s biggest microblogging platform — more details on the story ahead.

Koo App Features

Koo is a microblogging platform just like Twitter. The app was launched last year, and it did well to win the Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge. People can use this app to share their ideas in their local language. Since only a limited percentage of India speaks English, millions of Indians need to communicate in their regional language. The Koo app is here to fill that market gap.

The app can be downloaded in both iOS and Android devices. It allows users to see and follow other accounts on the platform and browse through a feed of content just like Twitter. Users are allowed to share content in video and audio formats as well. The messages can be as long as 400 characters and are called ‘Koo’ just like a message on Twitter is called ‘Tweet’.

Users will have to set up their account before they can share or follow other accounts on the platform. Setting up the profile is a very easy thing to do inside Koo, and users can also choose to show or hide their personal information in the profile. There is also a ‘bio’ section where users can write something about themselves.

