BSNL Data-Add On Packs You Should Know About

4G data vouchers are the add-on data packs that telcos provide to their users at an additional cost which can be used when the daily data runs out. The state-owned telco BSNL has been offering a few data vouchers to its subscribers and some of these come with added benefits as well. Mentioned below are all the data-add on packs offered by BSNL along with the plan details that you should know about.

Data Vouchers From BSNL

The first two plans on the list are very-short term plans. BSNL offers a Mini_16 plan for Rs 16 which provides 2GB of data for one day. The telco also provides a C_DATA56 plan for its users that offers 10GB data for 10 days validity along with access to Zing. BSNL also has a DataTSunami pack in its portfolio that offers 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 22 days.

Data_WFH_151 pack from the telco offers 40GB of total data for 28 days and comes with access to Zing at a price tag of Rs 151. STV_198 from the company offers 2GB/day for a validity period of 50 days at Rs 198. Lastly, BSNL offers a Data_WFH_251 pack that offers 70GB of total data for 28 days at a price tag of Rs 251 and comes with access to Zing.

The next plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 447 and offers a total of 100GB of high-speed data. Beyond the set limit of 100GB of data, users can access the internet at 80 Kbps of speed. The plan comes with a validity period of 60 calendar days and even though it is mentioned under ‘Data Voucher’ on the website, it still offers unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS per day. Along with the STV_447 plan, users can also get a subscription to BSNL Tunes and Eros Now Entertainment Services.

Lastly, BSNL offers a unique yearlong data voucher for its subscribers. Users can get the DATA_1498 pack which offers 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 365 days, however, does not offer any calling or SMS benefits.