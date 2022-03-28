Poco X4 Pro 5G Launched in India With Super AMOLED Display, 67W Fast-Charging and More

Poco has just launched the Poco X4 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone had already been showcased by the company during the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona. It is the thinnest X series smartphone by Poco yet, measuring 8.2mm and weighing 205 grams. The device comes with 2.5D Glass at the rear. It will be available in three colours – Laser Blue, Laser Black and Poco Yellow. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications of the smartphone in India.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications in India

The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with support for maximum brightness of 1200nits and 120Hz refresh rate display. There are dual-stereo speakers to deliver an enhanced sound experience to the users, and the device also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack which is a great thing for wired-earphone lovers.

It is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card, and RAM can be expanded up to 11GB. The device can support a total of seven 5G bands.

There’s a 64MP triple-camera system at the rear with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there’s a 16MP camera at the front. The device packs a 5000mah battery with support for 67W fast-charging (charger included in the box).

Poco X4 Pro 5G Price in India

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will come in three variants in India. The first variant will come with 6GB+64GB and is priced at Rs 18,999, while the other two variants with 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. It will go on the first sale from April 5, 2022, via Flipkart.

Note that there’s a Rs 1,000 flat discount for people who purchase this smartphone using an HDFC Bank card.

If you have the Poco X3 right now, you can get an exchange offer of Rs 8,450 discount on the smartphone in addition to a Rs 3,000 discount (xtra bump-out offer) along with the bank offer, which would reduce the price to Rs 6,549.