Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan for Users Who Want 1 Month Complete Validity and Ample Data

Jio

Reliance Jio has added multiple new prepaid plans to its offerings recently. One of those plans is the Rs 259 plan. With this plan, users get 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. But the speciality of this plan is that users get 30 days of validity with this plan. Post the consumption of daily data; the speed drops to 64 Kbps for the rest of the day. Further, Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity, are offered in a bundle to the users.

This is a good prepaid plan for users who want complete 30 days of service validity with their plan. Many people have complained about getting a 28 days plan and wanted an offering that came with 30 days of service. However, the telco is still offering this same plan for 28 days too.

With the 28 days service validity for the same benefits, users will have to pay Rs 239. By just paying Rs 20 more, users will get it for complete 30 days.

Reliance Jio Launched the Rs 555 Prepaid Plan Too

In addition to the Rs 259 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio also introduced the Rs 555 prepaid plan for the users. With the Rs 555 plan, users get 55GB of data for 55 days. But this is a data-only plan which means that users won’t get voice calling and SMS benefits with this plan. There is also an over-the-top (OTT) subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile included with the plan.

This data only plan is good for people who want a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription along with some extra data to stream content in it. Since it is a 55 days plan, there are no worries about the expiry of the base prepaid plan. Some of the other data vouchers from Jio have the same validity as the base voucher, which means as soon as the base prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits expire, the data voucher will also expire.

