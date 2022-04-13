OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Colour Options Surface Before the Rumoured Launch

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a couple of devices in India on April 28 which according to the past leaks, rumours and teasers are most likely going to be OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus 10R. OnePlus 10 R might ditch the alert slider making it the first number series device from the company to do so. Specifications and features of both the devices have emerged in the past and now a new report informs us about the colour options of upcoming OnePlus smartphones. Let’s find out.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, known tipster Yogesh Brar has informed that the OnePlus 10R handset will be launched in India with three colour options whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be made available in two colour options. While the OnePlus 10R will come in Arctic Glow, Green, and Sierra Black colour options, Nord CE 2 Lite will have Black and Jade Fog colour variants.

OnePlus 10R Specifications

OnePlus 10R will be launched with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 10R will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. The smartphone will be launched in two RAM options – 8GB and 12GB which will be coupled with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

As far as the camera module is considered, the OnePlus 10R will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. OnePlus 10R is rumoured to be backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging technology and the smartphone will operate on Android 12 based OxygenOS 12.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The speculations suggest that the handset could feature an LCD display. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. This confirms the fact that the device will have 5G support.

The device is expected to arrive with two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and internal storage. The handset might be backed by a 5000mAh battery and support 33W fast charge technology.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP Omnivision sensor. The device will also feature two secondary cameras – a 2MP macro and a 2MP mono sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.