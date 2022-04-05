OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Might Come With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC

OnePlus is expected to launch multiple new smartphones this year. One of those is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. It is worth noting that right now, there are already two Nord CE smartphones available in the Indian market. These are — OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. We might get to see the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite soon as well. Let’s take a look at the leaked specifications and details of the smartphone. ‘

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications (Leaked)

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite might be powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, revealed tipster Yogesh Brar. The device is expected to make its way to India later this month only, as per rumours.

Going by the info provided by the tipster, the smartphone might come with a triple-camera setup at the rear. The tipster has also revealed the renders of the smartphone. The device has a punch-hole cutout at the front at the top left.

According to Brar, the device is going to come with a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display and from the renders, it looks like the smartphone will come with fairly thin bezels on the side but the chin is quite thick.

There might be a 64MP primary sensor at the rear with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. For selfies, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front. The device might pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The chipset of the device might be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is expected to run on OyxgenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. There might be a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side and the device is expected to miss out on the alert slider. More information about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite might arrive soon.