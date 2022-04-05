Vodafone Idea Rs 137, Rs 141 STVs Silently Added, Check Benefits

Vodafone Idea has launched multiple new prepaid plans in the last few days. The new plans include the following — Rs 337, Rs 107, and Rs 111 vouchers. But very silently, the company had also added two new prepaid plans to its list. These plans come for Rs 137 and Rs 141. If you go to the ‘Others’ section of prepaid plans listed on Vodafone Idea’s website, you will find these two new additions by the company. Let’s take a look at what they bring to the table.

Vodafone Idea Rs 137 Voucher

The Rs 137 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with a validity of 30 days. With this plan, the company says users will get ten on-net night minutes for voice calling. Further, for all local and national calls, users will be charged 2.5 paise/second. Night minutes will be available between 11 PM to 6 AM. Outgoing SMS will be charged – Rs 1/1.5/5 for local/STD/ISD.

Vodafone Idea Rs 141 Voucher

The Rs 141 voucher from the telco comes with a validity of 31 days. With this plan too, users will get 10 on-net night minutes for voice calling. Night minutes benefit will be available from 11 PM to 6 AM, and the SMS charges are the same as the Rs 137 voucher. The only difference between the two plans is that the Rs 141 voucher comes with an extra day of validity. Apart from that, all the plans are the same.

Vi has launched a series of 30 and 31 days prepaid plans and is the only operator to launch so many new monthly validity prepaid plans. Jio and Airtel also added new plans, but none focused on the low-budget consumers. Vi is trying to attract new customers with these plans and retain old ones.

Even the Rs 107 and Rs 111 vouchers are a good option, but they don’t allow users to send SMS. With the Rs 141 and Rs 137 vouchers, users can send SMS even though they need to pay extra for it.