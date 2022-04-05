Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has delivered the best download and upload speed to users in India, said Opensignal in its report. The data collected by Opensignal is for the period December 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022.

In addition to this, Opensignal said that Airtel was the leading telecom operator in offering the best video experience, gaming experience, and voice app experience to users. Jio bagged the leading telco tag across five categories which are – 4G Availability, Availability, 4G Coverage Experience, Excellent Consistent Quality, and Core Consistent Quality.

Thus, in India, in terms of consistency and coverage, Jio is the best option for users. If looking for the ultimate speeds, Vodafone Idea is a good option. In overall experience, Airtel is the best option.

Reliance Jio Behind Airtel and Vi in Delivering High 4G Internet Speeds

Going by the data shared by Opensignal, Vi was the winner in offering the best download and upload speed experience to the users. Airtel was in the second position while Jio was in the third position.

This could be due to the fact that Jio has more active users than its competitors, and thus chances of network congestion are more with Jio than with any other telecom operator in the country. As per the data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Vi’s active user base has been declining for continuous months. This could be the reason why Vi’s networks could deliver the best download and upload speeds, as the network load would be much lesser compared to what Jio and Airtel’s networks are facing.

In the voice app experience, Airtel was leading, but Jio and Vi weren’t that far either. Airtel scored 78.1 points, while Jio and Vi scored 77.9 and 77.2 points.

But a good mobile network isn’t just high data speeds. Other factors such as network coverage, gaming experience, and more matter a lot today. In those fields, Vi couldn’t do much.

Every operator is ahead in some area. In contrast, it is only Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) that didn’t lead in any position of Opensignal’s report.