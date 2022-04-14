Prepaid Plans in India that Cost More than Rs 3000

Telecom operators in India provide a variety of prepaid plans for their subscribers to choose from. Users get the option to either go for the cost-effective daily data plans that offer adequate data or to opt for high-end prepaid plans that offer more data every day. All three private telcos offer one or more premium yearlong plans that come with high data and other benefits such as access to OTT platforms. In this article, we are going to take a look at the prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea that costs more than Rs 3000.

Jio’s Two Expensive Plans

The most expensive plan offered by Jio is a daily data plan that comes with Disney+ Hotstar access. Jio provides a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 4,199 that offers 3GB of data per day for a validity period of 365 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription worth Rs 1499 at no extra cost. The plan also comes with access to a few Jio applications such as Jio Cinema and Jio TV.

In addition to this, Jio also offers a prepaid plan mentioned under the ‘cricket plan’ on the website. With this plan, users can get 2GB data per day at a price tag of Rs 3,119 for a validity of 365 days. The plan also offers an additional 10GB data along with access to a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 499 at no extra cost.

Airtel’s 2GB/Day Plan

Airtel offers only one plan that costs more than Rs 3,000 and similar to Jio is a Disney+ Hotstar Plan. Airtel provides a prepaid plan at a cost of Rs 3,359 that offers 2GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days. The plan comes with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs 499 with which users can enjoy live sports, movies, Hotstar Specials and more. The plan also offers access to a free trial of the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video, Wynk Music Premium and a few other apps.

Vi’s Plan is Comparatively Cheaper

Vodafone Idea or Vi as well offers only one plan that costs more than Rs 3,000 and is actually a bit more affordable than both Jio and Airtel when it comes to pricing. Vi offers a prepaid plan at a price tag of Rs 3,099 that provides 2GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day along with 1-year access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

However, when it comes to additional benefits, the telco provides quite unique offers. With the “Binge All Night” benefit, users can binge through the internet with no limits during the time period of 12 midnight to 6 am. Additionally, Vi offers a “Weekend Roll Over” feature using which users can carry forward the unused daily data from Monday-Friday to Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, Vi also offers up to 2GB of additional backup data every month which comes at no cost. When it comes to the entertainment part, users get access to Vi Movies and TV with this plan through which they can enjoy unlimited movies, music, live TV and much more on the app.