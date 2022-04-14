Indian Space Association Wants 28 GHz Band to be Reserved for Satcom

The Indian Space Association (ISpA) wants the 28 GHz band spectrum to be reserved and allocated exclusively for satellite communications (satcom) services. The space body has said that airwaves in the 24.25-27.5 GHz band and 3.3-3.67 GHz band, along with low bands, would be a case of oversupply of the spectrum to the telcos.

Keeping in line with the global practices, ISpA said that, “the 28 GHz band should be allocated exclusively for satellite communications for future growth of the Space industry.”

The ISpA said that the oversupply of the spectrum to the telecom players is coming at the cost of satcom companies. In the coming years, the private satcom sector is going to play a key role in the growth of India’s digital vision, and thus it will be interesting to see whether the 28 GHz airwaves are reserved only for the satellite broadband players.

Reserve Price of the Spectrum a bit Too High

On Monday, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory of India) released its recommendations and slashed the reserve price of the spectrum in the C-band for 5G by 36% and the 700 MHz band by 40%. The industry experts and the analysts aren’t satisfied with the price cut and demand a further reduction.

A top Department of Telecommunications (DoT) panel will soon start deliberation over the price recommendations provided by the TRAI. A final call on the price reduction would come when the matter goes to the Cabinet, which is likely to happen in four to five weeks.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said that spectrum pricing recommended by TRAI is still very high and has asked the regulator to reconsider its recommendations. The analysts have also noted that the telcos might not participate too heavily in the upcoming spectrum auction due to the high reserve price.

CUTS International had said that TRAI has failed to understand the paying capacity of the telcos.