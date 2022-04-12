OnePlus 10R Officially Confirmed to Arrive With MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Series Chipset

OnePlus is hosting a launch event on April 28 where the brand will be unveiling a bunch of devices including the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and the OnePlus Nord Buds. Alongside these devices, the company will also be introducing another smartphone which is most likely going to be the OnePlus 10R. Now, before the launch date arrives, the CEO of OnePlus India, Navnit Nakra has given information on the chipset to be featured in the OnePlus 10R. Let’s find out more.

According to a report from 91mobiles, the CEO officially confirmed to the publication that the upcoming OnePlus 10R will be powered by a Dimensity 8000 series processor. On the other hand, OnePlus is yet to officially announce the launch date for the OnePlus 10R. The smartphone is expected to be somewhat like Realme GT Neo 3 which was launched recently. OnePlus 10 R might ditch the alert slider making it the first number series device from the company to do so.

OnePlus 10R Specifications

OnePlus 10R will be launched with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A recent render has suggested that the device will come with centred punch-hole housing the selfie camera. Now we know that the OnePlus 10R will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

The smartphone will be launched in two RAM options – 8GB and 12GB which will be coupled with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. As far as the camera module is considered, the OnePlus 10R will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary shooter with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS support. The secondary sensors on the device will include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

OnePlus 10R is rumoured to arrive with two battery configurations. The first variant will be backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging technology and the other variant will be backed by a 5000mAh battery that will support 80W fast charging technology. The smartphone will operate on Android 12 based OxygenOS 12.