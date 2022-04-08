Realme GT 2 and Realme GT Neo 3 Could Launch Next Month With 150W Charging in India

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme launched a number of new devices in India at a virtual launch event. The headline of the event was the company’s flagship Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone that came featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The company is now gearing up to introduce two new smartphones in India – Realme GT 2 and Realme GT Neo 3. Realme GT 2 is a cheaper version of the Pro model and will come with a lesser Qualcomm chipset – the Snapdragon 888.

The other smartphone Realme GT Neo 3 will have specs quite similar to the Realme GT 2 and therefore can be expected to have similar pricing as well. However, GT Neo 3 could arrive with a MediaTek chipset with equivalent performance. The company’s VP Madhav Sheth has confirmed that these devices will arrive during Realme’s fourth anniversary, which will be celebrated on May 4. Speculations suggest that the Realme GT Neo 3 could possibly arrive with 150W charging tech, although nothing has been confirmed by the brand as of now.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specs

Realme GT Neo 3 arrives with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400pixels. The display supports a 120Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset which is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and features 256GB of internal storage.

Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP tele-macro camera. The front of the smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera.

Realme GT Neo 3 is backed by a 4500mAh battery with the company’s latest 150W fast charging support. However, the smartphone will also have a variant that will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Moreover, the 12GB + 256GB model of the Realme GT Neo 3 has been priced at CNY 2,599 which is about Rs 31,100 in China. However, the original pricing of the handset could be higher in India as the original GT device was launched for Rs 37,000.