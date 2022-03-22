Realme GT Neo 3 Premium Smartphone is Here with 150W Charging, Dimensity 8100 and More

The Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched its new Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone in China. The newly launched device is the latest addition to the brand’s GT series and is a premium smartphone. The company also launched its GT 2 series smartphones globally just a few days ago. Moreover, there have been multiple rumours recently which suggest that Realme GT Neo 3 will be arriving in India soon. It is expected that the smartphone will be launched in India after the company unveils its Realme GT 2 Pro in the country. For now, let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the new Realme GT Neo 3.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specs

Realme GT Neo 3 arrives with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400pixels. The device has a centrally aligned hole punch cutout housing the selfie camera and the display supports 120Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset which is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and features 256GB of internal storage.

As far as the camera module is considered, Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The secondary cameras in the device include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP tele-macro camera. The front of the smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera.

Realme GT Neo 3 is backed by a 4500mAh battery with the company’s latest 150W fast charging support. However, the smartphone will also have a variant that will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. In addition to this, the handset comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

Realme GT Neo 3 Pricing

Realme GT Neo 3 has been launched in China with three storage options. The base model with GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been priced at CNY 1,999 which is about Rs 24,000. The variant with 8GB + 128GB has been priced at CNY 2,299 which is roughly around Rs 27,500 and lastly, the 12GB + 256GB model has been priced at CNY 2,599 which is about Rs 31,100.

On the other hand, the 150W charging tech variant of Realme GT Neo 3 has been priced at CNY 2,599 which is about Rs 31,100 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The higher-end 12GB + 256GB model comes at CNY 2,799 which is roughly Rs 33,500. The device comes in Purple, Grey, and Silver colour options.