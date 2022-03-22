Realme Narzo 50A Prime Arrives With Unisoc T612, Triple Cameras and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has just launched its Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone in Indonesia. The new budget smartphone from the brand has been much talked about and was announced at the Realme GT 2 Pro series launch event. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is an enhanced version of the Realme Narzo 50A which has also been launched in India. The smartphone has quite similar specifications as the company’s Realme C35 smartphone. Let’s take a closer look at the specification and pricing of the newly launched device.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specs

The brand has launched its Realme Narzo 50A Prime with a display featuring a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,408×1,080pixels) display with 600nits of peak brightness and 16.7 million colours. The display of the device has a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is also a punch-hole cutout in the centre to house the selfie camera. The smartphone has a dual-tone finish on its back. The top part features the camera module and has a glossy look whereas the rest of the back panel has a textured look.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone features up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging over USB-C.

For the camera part, the front of the device features an 8MP selfie camera. Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens along with a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The handset includes other features such as dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Price Details for Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme Narzo 50A Prime has been launched in Indonesia with two storage options. The model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at IDR 1,999,000 which is around Rs 10,600. On the other hand, the 4GB + 128GB model arrives at a price tag of IDR 2,199,000 which is approximately Rs 11,700. The device is available in Flash Black and Flash Blue colour options.