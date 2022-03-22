Poco X4 Pro 5G Launch Date in India Revealed, Check Specifications

Poco has just announced the launch date of the Poco X4 Pro 5G in India. The company has not teased much about the specifications part of the device, but you can see the overall design in the teaser image released. Since the smartphone has already launched at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2022, it isn’t that hard for anyone to take a guess what it will pack for the Indian market too. However, the only thing that people will be left wondering about is the price of the smartphone. For getting to know the price, you will have to wait for the launch of the smartphone, which is scheduled for March 28, 2022. Let’s take a look at the expected specifications of the Poco X4 Pro 5G.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

From the global variant, we can expect that the Poco X4 Pro 5G might come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The global variant of the smartphone runs on Android 11 based MIUI-13 out of the box. It might be the same case for the Indian variant.

A thing worth noting here is that the smartphone will arrive in India with a 64MP primary sensor in India, whereas the global variant launched with the 108MP sensor. The smartphone will also support 67W fast-charging, which is a decent thing.

It might arrive in three colours in India — Poco Yellow, Laser Black, and Laser Blue. In India, the smartphone could be priced in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 range based on the pricing in the international market. However, Poco is known for offering great and powerful devices at budget prices, and thus we might be in for a surprise. To know more, all of us will have to wait for the launch event on March 28, 2022.