Bharti Airtel Will Give Rs 7000 Every Month to New Mothers

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, has improved the parental benefits for employees. The company has said that it is going to offer Rs 7000 per month to women who have just become mothers. The monthly allowance of Rs 7000 per month will continue until the time the baby is 18 months old. Note that the special allowance will also be offered to mothers who have adopted children. The move from the telco comes in order to build a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Airtel Offers 26 Weeks of Maternity Leave to Employees

Bharti Airtel offers 26 weeks of maternity leave to women employees. After this, the company also offers 24 weeks of flexible working to employees so that they can get back at work at their own pace and be able to manage time for their newly born baby too. Further, Airtel offers two additional paid leaves per quarter for childcare to new mothers.

But the new policies don’t just look after the mothers. They also talk about what the fathers are getting. Fathers who are the primary caregivers will get up to eight weeks of paternity leave.

This is a policy that is going to give a lot of headroom and peace to new mothers and fathers that are working in Bharti Airtel as employees. It is great of Airtel to offer ample amount of time and monetary benefit to the employees so that they can look after their newly born child in the best manner possible.

Amrit Padda, Chief People Officer, Bharti Airtel, said to stay ahead of the curve, there’s a need for revisiting the policies.

Hopefully, this move will encourage more women to pursue their careers in Bharti Airtel, said Padda.

This policy will certainly give other corporates something to think about and would work in the betterment overall work culture in India, and not just in Bharti Airtel. The monetary sum offered by Airtel every month is also a favourable thing for the women employees.