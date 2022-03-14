Bharti Airtel A-SON Solution Wins Prize at GTI Awards 2022

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, announced that its A-SON (Self Optimising Network) solution had won the Innovative Mobile Service and Application Honour award at the GTI Awards 2022.

The solution has been completely designed by Bharti Airtel’s in-house network and digital engineering teams for proactive auto optimisation of mobile networks, especially the TDD (1800 MHz) for ensuring that Airtel customers get the best voice and data experience across the country.

The A-SON solution has been deployed by Bharti Airtel across its mobile network operations. It is a future-ready solution and will address new and similar challenges that the networks will face in the 5G domain.

A-SON Solution from Bharti Airtel Can Predict Network Issues Ahead of Time

Randeep Sekhon, Network Director, Bharti Airtel, said that A-SON is a solution that can predict the problems or issues that the networks will face ahead of time, and this ensures that the network teams can take necessary action to resolve the issue. This helps in delivering seamless network and connectivity services round the clock, added Sekhon.

For the unaware, GTI is a very influential international cooperation platform in the telecom industry. The GTI awards are focused on recognising and awarding outstanding contributions in the 5G and 4G domains along with innovative businesses and services.

This sort of solution from Bharti Airtel is certainly going to help out the network team and engineers to resolve issues before they can affect the network performance. With such a solution, Bharti Airtel customers are bound to get a seamless network experience wherever they travel within India.

Bharti Airtel getting an award in the GTI Awards 2022 is also a good moment for the Indian telecom industry. The solution will certainly help Bharti Airtel is delivering better 4G and 5G services than its major competitors in India, including Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi).