Mi Band 7 Details Surfaced So Far

Xiaomi is soon expected to launch the Mi Band 7 in the global markets. Fitness enthusiasts looking for an affordable activity and health tracker appreciate what Xiaomi has done with the Mi Bands so far. Last year, with the Mi Band 6, users got a large 1.56-inch display and new features. This year too, with the Mi Band 7, we can expect multiple new things starting with an even larger display.

Rumours have it that the Mi Band 7 will come with a larger display than the Mi Band 6, and it would also come with Always-on-Display (AoD), a native GPS, and more. According to a Magical Unicorn report, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is expected to come with a native GPS, but this is something that was said for the Mi Band 6 too. However, it didn’t really happen.

Xiaomi’s Play of Keeping the Fitness Band Affordable

It was the Mi Band 6 which crossed the Rs 3,000 mark in India for the first time. The Mi Band 5 was launched for Rs 2,499. With the Mi Band 7, Xiaomi will have to work in a very tight zone between upgrading the smartwatch and its features and still keeping it affordable for the users.

It will be interesting to see the pricing strategy by Xiaomi for the Mi Band 7. The Chinese tech giant has been able to make a successful product of the Mi Band lineup.

The Mi Band 7 is expected to support over 100 watch faces. As always, it should be able to support both iOS and Android smartphones. The company has been very careful and secretive about the product so far. It will be interesting to see when the Mi Band 7 launches in the international market. In India, the Mi Band 7 should launch mid-way through 2022, like what has happened in the previous years. The Mi Band 6 can be currently purchased from the official website of Xiaomi in India.