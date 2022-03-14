Vi Games Will Come in Three Different Tariff Structures

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Nazara Technologies to launch the Vi Games platform inside the Vi app. Through Vi Games, Vodafone Idea customers will get access to 1200+ Android and HTML 5 based mobile games across ten genres. The mobile gaming industry is growing in India and is estimated to cross 500 million users in 2022 in the country, as per the FICCI-EY report.

Vodafone Idea has launched Vi Games in three different tariff structures. Check them out below.

Vi Games Categories

The first category is Free Games, for which Vi users won’t have to pay anything. There will be no charges and no in-game purchases, but it will have ads. There will be 250+ free games on the platform.

If you want a little superior performance, you can go with the Platinum Games, which will be available for Rs 25 for postpaid customers and Rs 26 for prepaid customers. This plan will allow the purchase of one platinum game to the users.

The third will be the Gold Games which will be available for Rs 50 for postpaid customers and Rs 56 for prepaid customers. This plan will allow the purchase of 30 gold games to the users.

The telco said that it is also working on e-Sports and will announce something soon in that regard as well.

The telco is planning to boost its average revenue per user (ARPU) with Vi Games. Vodafone Idea is trying to bank on the fact that Indians spend a lot of daily hours on online gaming today. Due to the proliferation of cheap 4G smartphones across the country, a lot of Indian users are gaming online. The cheap data rates are only helping. With this proposition, Vi is banking on increasing its ARPU, but the telco didn’t really say how much effect is it going to have on the company’s revenues from each user.

Vi Games will be available to users inside the Vi app.