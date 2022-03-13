Xiaomi Redmi 10C Mid-Range Smartphone Launched With Snapdragon 680 Chipset

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its latest Xiaomi Redmi 10C smartphone in Nigeria. The Xiaomi Redmi 10C is the latest addition to the Redmi 10 series portfolio and has been launched as a successor to the Redmi 9C which was introduced last year. This mid-range smartphone comes with a Qualcomm processor and sports a waterdrop notch display on the front. The back of the device features a textured shell with a squarish camera module which not only houses a dual-camera system, but also a fingerprint scanner. Let’s find out more.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C Specifications

The all-new Xiaomi Redmi 10C has been launched with a 6.71-inch LCD display. The company is yet to provide further specification details of the newly launched smartphone; however, it is rumoured that the smartphone will feature either HD+ or FHD+ resolution. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 13 skin on the tip.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. Redmi 10C comes with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB / 128GB of internal storage. The onboard storage on the smartphone can be expanded via an external microSD card. Redmi 10C is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

As far as the camera specifications of the smartphone are considered, Redmi 10C comes with a 5MP selfie camera. The back of the device features a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP secondary lens in the square-shaped camera module.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C Price and Availability

Xiaomi Redmi 10C has been launched in Nigeria with its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option priced at NGN 78,000 which is approximately $188. The other variant that offers 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage is priced at NGN 87,000 which is roughly around $209. The smartphone has been launched in black, blue, and green colour options.