Best 500 Mbps Plans You Can Go For in 2022

High-Speed connectivity is now necessary for a lot of things in the ever-transforming world. Whether it is work, learning, gaming, streaming or leisure, the internet has become a crucial part of our lives. High-speed connectivity options can in particular help the enterprises to increase their productivity significantly and the internet service providers (ISPs) offer just the broadband plans for it. Mentioned below are the best 500 Mbps broadband plans that are available in 2022 from multiple major ISPs in the country along with the plan details.

ACT Broadband

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru ACT provides multiple office plans available on the company’s website. One of these plans is a 500 Mbps plan. Users can get access to the ‘ACT Enterprises Ultrafast Plus’ plan from the company that offers 500 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 7,000 per month. The plan has a FUP limit of 2.8TB beyond which the speed reduces to 3 Mbps. Using the state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed

Tata Play Fiber 500 Mbps Plan

Tata Sky recently changed their moniker to Tata Play Fiber, the plans, however, remained the same. The unlimited 500 Mbps plan from Tata Play Fiber comes at a monthly cost of Rs 2,300. Users can get this plan for the long term too, as the company offers the 500 Mbps plan for different validity periods. For a period of three months, users can get the plan for Rs 6,900, for a validity period of six months, the plan costs Rs 12,900 on which users actually save Rs 900 and lastly for a period of one year the plan costs Rs 24,600 saving Rs 3000 for the users.

Tata Play Fiber uses a 100% fibre network to ensure end-to-end connectivity with fibre optics directly running from the service provider to users’ homes. This results in a seamless and consistent internet experience with high-speed connectivity. Users receive 3300GB or 3.3TB of Fair Usage Policy (FUP) data along with this broadband plan after which the speed is reduced to 3 Mbps.

JioFiber 500 Mbps Plan

When it comes to a 500 Mbps plan JioFiber has a pack that comes with multiple benefits. JioFiber offers a 500 Mbps plan at a cost of Rs 2,499 per month. The plan offers a symmetrical upload and download speed of 500 Mbps and provides seamless connectivity across multiple devices. In addition to this Jio offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. The Amazon Prime Video that comes bundled with this plan has a validity period of one year. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is excluding GST and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access the plan from the official website of Reliance Jio.

Two Affordable Plans from Spectra

The two 500 Mbps plans from Spectra have been listed as the office plans and come with different price tags as well as distinct data capping. The first broadband plan from Spectra offers 500 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 1,599 per month. The total data offered with this plan is 500GB. The plan also comes in quarterly, half-yearly and annual billing cycles. The three-month price for this plan is Rs 4,797, for six months the plan costs Rs 9,594 and for a year the price tag is Rs 19,188.

The other 500 Mbps plan from Spectra comes at a price tag of Rs 1,999 per month. The plan offers a total of 750GB data per month. Just as above, this plan as well comes with quarterly, half-yearly and annual billing cycles. For a period of three-months users have to pay Rs 5,997, for six months the cost is Rs 11,994 and the 12-month price is Rs 23,988.